HC Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $1.68 Million in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

HC Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,000. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 1.6% of HC Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at $1,222,000. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 3,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $2,750,000. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $3,595,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.07.

In other news, insider Michael A. Bonarti sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $314,669.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at $5,442,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $362,501.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,935,117.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,723 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,283 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $134.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $102.81 and a one year high of $141.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 50.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.45%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.