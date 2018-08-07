Hartford Investment Management Co. Takes Position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (SBH)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 159,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Sally Beauty by 3.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,860,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,508,000 after purchasing an additional 135,555 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Aristotle Fund L.P. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 34.4% in the first quarter. Aristotle Fund L.P. now owns 596,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Sally Beauty by 9.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sally Beauty opened at $14.13 on Monday, according to Marketbeat . Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.34.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 76.04% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $996.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $14.00 target price on Sally Beauty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.