Hartford Investment Management Co. Invests $171,000 in Aceto Co. (ACET) Stock

Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Aceto Co. (NASDAQ:ACET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aceto by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 202,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aceto in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aceto in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Aceto by 34.7% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aceto by 25.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Aceto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Aceto in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Aceto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of Aceto opened at $3.21 on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Aceto Co. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $98.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Aceto (NASDAQ:ACET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). Aceto had a negative net margin of 28.23% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS.

Aceto Profile

Aceto Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, sources, markets, sells, and distributes finished dosage form generics, nutraceutical products, pharmaceutical intermediates and active ingredients, agricultural protection products, and specialty chemicals. The company operates in three segments: Human Health, Pharmaceutical Ingredients, and Performance Chemicals.

