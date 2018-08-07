Hartford Investment Management Co. Acquires Shares of 2,772 CONMED Co. (CNMD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,772 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 72.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 20.0% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONMED alerts:

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CONMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

In related news, Director Jo Ann Golden sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $202,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,218.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Terence M. Berge sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $49,129.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONMED opened at $80.08 on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.55. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $47.67 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.12 million. CONMED had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 9.61%. CONMED’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.