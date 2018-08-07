Harsco Co. (HSC) Holdings Lowered by NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan cut its position in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan’s holdings in Harsco were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Harsco by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 654,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 15,559 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Harsco by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 35,662 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Harsco by 115.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after buying an additional 36,676 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Harsco by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 145,537 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on HSC. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harsco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Harsco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

In other Harsco news, SVP Scott H. Gerson sold 7,519 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $182,185.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,335.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tracey L. Mckenzie sold 8,985 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $198,388.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,288 shares of company stock valued at $681,755. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSC opened at $25.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 2.76. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $15.35 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $432.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Harsco had a return on equity of 34.29% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

