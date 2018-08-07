Hancock Whitney Corp (HWC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) have received an average broker rating score of 1.70 (Buy) from the ten brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and six have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. Hancock Whitney’s rating score has improved by 10.5% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price objective of $57.25 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Hancock Whitney an industry rank of 160 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

HWC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

In related news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $799,919.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 7,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $410,118.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,452 shares of company stock worth $1,240,246.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the second quarter worth approximately $227,000.

NYSE:HWC opened at $50.45 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $41.05 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $280.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

