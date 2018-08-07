Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Sells 625 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.1% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of The West grew its position in BlackRock by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in BlackRock by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL grew its position in BlackRock by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in BlackRock by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.13, for a total value of $90,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.67, for a total value of $10,051,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,098,328 shares in the company, valued at $557,588,175.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock worth $1,506,850 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock opened at $482.40 on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com . The firm has a market capitalization of $77.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $408.62 and a 52 week high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 38.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $3.13 dividend. This represents a $12.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “focus list” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BlackRock to $570.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.67.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

