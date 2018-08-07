Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (LMT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $388.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. TheStreet upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.38.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Chairman Marillyn A. Hewson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $8,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,333,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.64, for a total value of $2,346,390.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,003.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $316.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.14. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $291.52 and a 12 month high of $363.00. The company has a market capitalization of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.39. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 944.31% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 17.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.