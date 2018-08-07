Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $14.98 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AmerisourceBergen worth $14,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $99,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter valued at about $80,607,000. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,618,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,522,000 after acquiring an additional 490,607 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $38,348,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 21,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.08, for a total transaction of $1,773,758.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,920,809. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim G. Guttman sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $937,628.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,606.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,682 shares of company stock worth $8,546,719 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $80.97 on Monday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $106.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The business had revenue of $43.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.47.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also: Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.