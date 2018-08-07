Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Shopify (SHOP)

Investment analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SHOP. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $182.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.54.

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $141.68. 1,012,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,926. Shopify has a 52-week low of $88.21 and a 52-week high of $176.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a current ratio of 12.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.30. Shopify had a negative net margin of 6.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 243.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,453,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,750 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,385,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,588,000 after purchasing an additional 377,766 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,182,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,281,000 after purchasing an additional 284,800 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $32,224,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,506,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

