GTT Communications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (GTT)

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 1,945 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,351% compared to the typical daily volume of 134 put options.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GTT. BWS Financial began coverage on GTT Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GTT Communications in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine upgraded GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. GTT Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.11.

Shares of NYSE GTT opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 157.92 and a beta of 0.99. GTT Communications has a fifty-two week low of $28.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $326.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.68 million. GTT Communications had a negative net margin of 9.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%. GTT Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that GTT Communications will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicola Adamo bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.67 per share, with a total value of $202,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $322,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 422,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,473,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,955,510. 23.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skye Global Management LP purchased a new position in GTT Communications during the first quarter worth about $11,625,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in GTT Communications by 53.9% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 46,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in GTT Communications by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in GTT Communications by 13.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in GTT Communications by 255.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,570,000 after buying an additional 209,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

