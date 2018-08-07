GTT Communications (GTT) Stock Price Down 14% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of GTT Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) fell 14% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $39.50 and last traded at $40.40. 2,271,477 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 485% from the average session volume of 388,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.95.

The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.68 million. GTT Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTT. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of GTT Communications in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GTT Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of GTT Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of GTT Communications in a research report on Monday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of GTT Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In other GTT Communications news, Director H Brian Thompson purchased 3,200 shares of GTT Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.63 per share, with a total value of $168,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,435.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Chris Mckee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $351,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 444,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,313,640.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,955,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in GTT Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

GTT Communications Company Profile

GTT Communications, Inc provides cloud networking services to multinational enterprises, carriers, and government customers worldwide. The company provides private, public, and hybrid cloud network solutions; high bandwidth-Internet connectivity and IP transit, as well as broadband and wireless access services; managed equipment and security services; and voice and unified communications services consisting of SIP trunking and enterprise PBX services.

