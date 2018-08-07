Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB) Shares Bought by Smith Asset Management Group LP

Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 115.0% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 136,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after acquiring an additional 72,817 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 549,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,801,000 after acquiring an additional 59,457 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 28,806.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 57,324 shares during the period. Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 10,090.3% during the first quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 31,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 31,280 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,320,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMAB stock opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $51.17.

OMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. UBS Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

