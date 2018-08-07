GrubHub Inc (GRUB) CTO Sells $335,358.72 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CTO Maria Belousova sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.86, for a total value of $335,358.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,434.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Maria Belousova also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 3rd, Maria Belousova sold 617 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $78,790.90.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Maria Belousova sold 3,369 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.64, for a total value of $349,163.16.

On Friday, June 1st, Maria Belousova sold 2,751 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $299,473.86.

On Tuesday, June 5th, Maria Belousova sold 3,367 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.76, for a total value of $366,194.92.

NYSE:GRUB opened at $126.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. GrubHub Inc has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $141.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $239.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. GrubHub had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts anticipate that GrubHub Inc will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

GRUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Gabelli initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in GrubHub by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in GrubHub by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in GrubHub during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in GrubHub by 233.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 37,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after buying an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter.

GrubHub Company Profile

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

