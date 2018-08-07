Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 590.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,349 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 137,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 12,480 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 608,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after acquiring an additional 39,622 shares during the period. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Group 1 Automotive by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Group 1 Automotive to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.63.

Shares of Group 1 Automotive opened at $70.75 on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $84.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. It sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts; arranges vehicle financing; sells service and insurance contracts; and provides automotive maintenance and repair services. The company has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas of Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 28 towns in the United Kingdom; and in the metropolitan markets of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

