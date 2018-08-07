Green Bancorp (GNBC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Green Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. The Bank is a nationally chartered commercial bank providing commercial and private banking services. It offers deposit accounts comprising demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The Company also provides loans, including residential real estate loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, overdraft protection and letters of credit. It also provides a range of online banking solutions; and extended drive-through hours, and ATMs, as well as banking through telephone, mail, and personal appointment. Green Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Get Green Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Green Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Green Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill restated a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Green Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Green Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Green Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.60.

NASDAQ:GNBC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The stock had a trading volume of 268,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,914. Green Bancorp has a one year low of $19.50 and a one year high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $922.52 million, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 2.14.

Green Bancorp (NASDAQ:GNBC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Bancorp had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Green Bancorp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. Green Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.06%.

In other Green Bancorp news, major shareholder Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $22,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terry Earley purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.40 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNBC. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $3,326,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Green Bancorp by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Green Bancorp by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Green Bancorp by 123.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,387 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Green Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $2,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

About Green Bancorp

Green Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Green Bank, N.A. that provides commercial and private banking services primarily in Texas. It offers deposit accounts, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also provides loans, including commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, commercial real estate-backed loans, mortgage-warehouse lines, term loans, equipment financing, borrowing base loans, real estate construction loans, homebuilder loans, government guaranteed loans, purchased receivables financing, letters of credit, and other loan products, as well as acquisition, expansion, and development loans to national and regional companies, real estate developers, mortgage lenders, manufacturing and industrial companies, and other businesses.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Green Bancorp (GNBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Green Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.