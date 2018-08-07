Graviocoin (GIO) Hits Market Capitalization of $0.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $502.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014867 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000415 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00375193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00195366 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000199 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00013512 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000715 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin’s total supply is 760,339,323 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

