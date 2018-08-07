Graham (GHM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Graham (NYSE:GHM) posted its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Graham had a negative net margin of 12.70% and a positive return on equity of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $29.55 million during the quarter.

NYSE:GHM opened at $25.67 on Friday. Graham has a 52 week low of $17.97 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The company has a market cap of $249.76 million, a P/E ratio of 133.79 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Graham’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

In related news, VP Alan E. Smith sold 6,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $173,512.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GHM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Graham from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

