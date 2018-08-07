Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Good Times Restaurants to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Good Times Restaurants opened at $4.10 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Good Times Restaurants has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $52.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.33.

GTIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept.

