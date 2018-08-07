Golfsmith International (GOLF) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at KeyCorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Golfsmith International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golfsmith International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golfsmith International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOLF traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.28. 539,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,769. Golfsmith International has a 52-week low of $15.16 and a 52-week high of $26.65.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOLF. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Golfsmith International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in Golfsmith International in the first quarter worth approximately $2,655,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Golfsmith International in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Golfsmith International by 5.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in Golfsmith International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,429,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,186,000 after acquiring an additional 75,266 shares during the period.

Golfsmith International Company Profile

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.

