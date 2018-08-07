Golfsmith International (GOLF) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) had its price objective boosted by Imperial Capital from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has an inline rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Golfsmith International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golfsmith International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Golfsmith International in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.58.

GOLF traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $26.20. 8,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,873. Golfsmith International has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $26.65.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $478.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.03 million. Golfsmith International’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Golfsmith International by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,182,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,580,000 after acquiring an additional 88,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Golfsmith International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 464,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 15,635 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golfsmith International by 2.4% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 152,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,523,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Golfsmith International in the first quarter worth about $4,147,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Golfsmith International by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,077,000 after acquiring an additional 91,708 shares during the last quarter.

About Golfsmith International

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.

