Golem Price Down 22.6% This Week (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, Golem has traded down 22.6% against the dollar. One Golem token can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00003066 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, BitBay, Braziliex and OOOBTC. Golem has a total market capitalization of $193.80 million and approximately $3.67 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015188 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00010828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000407 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00369032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00195612 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000186 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 959,242,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Golem’s official website is golem.network . Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinbe, Binance, Upbit, Tux Exchange, Liqui, Koinex, CoinEx Market, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, BitBay, Bithumb, Iquant, BigONE, Livecoin, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Vebitcoin, Ethfinex, Tidex, OKEx, Cobinhood, Poloniex, GOPAX, Braziliex, BitMart, Bittrex, Bitbns, Zebpay, Mercatox and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.