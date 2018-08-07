GoldMoney (XAU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 8th. Analysts expect GoldMoney to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

GoldMoney (TSE:XAU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$171.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$154.80 million.

Shares of GoldMoney opened at C$2.96 on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. GoldMoney has a 1 year low of C$2.40 and a 1 year high of C$8.05.

In other GoldMoney news, insider Roy Sebag purchased 158,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$499,999.50.

About GoldMoney

GoldMoney Inc operates a gold based financial network that enables clients to use vaulted gold as money. The company operates through Wealth, Network, and Schiff Gold segments. It operates a platform to buy, transfer, earn, and sell physical allocated gold. The company also provides precious metals custody and wealth services, trading and execution, card services, tax free retirement accounts, and independent research to high net worth individual investors and institutions; and deals in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers.

