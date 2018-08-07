Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Pfizer (PFE)

Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have a $42.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.92.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.54. 25,963,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,024,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $236.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $32.32 and a 12 month high of $40.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.32%.

In other Pfizer news, VP Loretta V. Cangialosi sold 26,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $1,076,850.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 102,360 shares in the company, valued at $4,110,777.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Susman sold 40,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.22, for a total transaction of $1,502,980.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,783,131.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 749,597 shares of company stock worth $28,505,468. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 239,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,658,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 705.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

