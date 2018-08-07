Goldman Sachs Group Lowers WPX Energy (WPX) to Neutral

Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities assumed coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on WPX Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of WPX Energy opened at $18.68 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. WPX Energy has a 12-month low of $9.38 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bryan K. Guderian sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $921,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,067.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 172,104 shares in the company, valued at $3,130,571.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,897 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPX. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

