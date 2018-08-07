Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Glencore (GLEN) a GBX 500 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on Glencore (LON:GLEN) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the natural resources company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLEN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 450 ($5.91) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 380 ($4.99) target price on shares of Glencore and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.39) target price (down previously from GBX 410 ($5.39)) on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.91) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 419.65 ($5.51).

Shares of LON GLEN opened at GBX 318.10 ($4.18) on Thursday. Glencore has a 52-week low of GBX 270 ($3.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 416.91 ($5.48).

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

