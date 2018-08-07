Golar LNG (GLNG) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GLNG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Golar LNG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Golar LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

GLNG opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Golar LNG has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The shipping company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Golar LNG had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 73.05%. The business had revenue of $66.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 million. equities analysts forecast that Golar LNG will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,423,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 428,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,723,000 after buying an additional 235,439 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG by 386.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 92,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 73,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,111.0% during the 1st quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 103,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 94,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

