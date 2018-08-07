GoByte 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18,590.00 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. In the last week, GoByte has traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and approximately $18,590.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00023874 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GoByte alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001510 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Sparks (SPK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000739 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000350 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005281 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 2,995,480 coins and its circulating supply is 2,170,493 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network

GoByte Coin Trading

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.