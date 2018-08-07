Glu Mobile (GLUU) Price Target Raised to $7.00

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday, June 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush set a $7.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.21.

Shares of Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,689,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,450. The company has a market cap of $837.96 million, a P/E ratio of -11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.09. Glu Mobile has a twelve month low of $2.97 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $90.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.56 million. Glu Mobile had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a negative net margin of 18.88%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Scott Leichtner sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.20, for a total transaction of $651,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 268,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,695.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Chris Akhavan sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 161,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,300,963 shares of company stock valued at $7,827,540. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 42,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 490,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 971,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 22,206 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Glu Mobile by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,143,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 75,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, including Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, and QuizUp.

