Globus Medical (GMED) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $60.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical, Inc. is a medical device company focused on the design, development and commercialization of products that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The Company’s products fall into one of two categories: innovative fusion or disruptive technologies. Its innovative fusion products address a broad range of spinal fusion surgical procedures. Its disruptive technology products include minimally invasive surgical, motion preservation and advanced biomaterials technologies. Globus Medical, Inc. is based in Audubon, Pennsylvania. “

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Globus Medical from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globus Medical from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer set a $57.00 target price on Globus Medical and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their target price on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.55.

GMED stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $57.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Steven Payne sold 20,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $1,159,229.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Anthony L. Williams sold 121,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total value of $6,830,385.38. Following the transaction, the president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,279 shares of company stock worth $8,889,746. Insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 129,621 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 265,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 1,820.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.62% of the company’s stock.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globus Medical (GMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.