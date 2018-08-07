Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (BRSS) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc (NYSE:BRSS) by 30.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Global Brass and Copper were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,601,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,574,000 after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 1.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,713,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 39.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,107,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,050,000 after purchasing an additional 311,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 903,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,229,000 after purchasing an additional 18,785 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Brass and Copper by 4.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 638,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,349,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Martin E. Welch sold 3,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $111,984.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,589 shares in the company, valued at $708,982.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Brass and Copper from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th.

Global Brass and Copper stock opened at $35.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.09. Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Global Brass and Copper (NYSE:BRSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. Global Brass and Copper had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 44.43%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Brass and Copper Holdings Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Global Brass and Copper’s previous dividend of $0.04. Global Brass and Copper’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Global Brass and Copper Company Profile

Global Brass and Copper Holdings, Inc converts, fabricates, processes, and distributes specialized non-ferrous products in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Mexico. The company operates in three segments: Olin Brass, Chase Brass, and A.J. Oster. The Olin Brass segment manufactures, fabricates, and converts specialized copper and brass sheets, strips, foils, tubes, and fabricated products; and rerolls and forms other alloys, such as stainless steel, carbon steel, and aluminum.

