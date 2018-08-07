Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $73.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $69.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Nomura boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $91.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics traded up $2.90, hitting $46.55, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The stock had a trading volume of 2,601,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,813. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 4.21. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $26.10 and a 52 week high of $68.05.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 42,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $1,839,248.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $651,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lesley Ann Calhoun sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $44,010.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,085.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,674 shares of company stock valued at $2,173,615. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

