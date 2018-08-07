GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 1,600 ($20.71) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,450 ($18.77) to GBX 1,600 ($20.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,650 ($21.36) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,541.74 ($19.96).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,578.40 ($20.43) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($15.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.32).

In other news, insider Philip R. Hampton acquired 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($20.16) per share, with a total value of £43,751.70 ($56,636.50). Also, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.39), for a total transaction of £30,318.75 ($39,247.57).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

