GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($17.08) to GBX 1,450 ($19.05) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.68) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,600 ($21.02) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($21.02) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.71) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,541.74 ($20.26).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline opened at GBX 1,553.20 ($20.41) on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.66).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%.

In related news, insider Philip R. Hampton purchased 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,557 ($20.46) per share, for a total transaction of £43,751.70 ($57,484.82). Also, insider David Redfern sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,575 ($20.69), for a total value of £30,318.75 ($39,835.44).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

