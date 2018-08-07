Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stake Lessened by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $54,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GILD. BancorpSouth Bank bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 64,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 21,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total transaction of $3,406,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,006,625.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,839,500. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GILD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $77.93 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.27 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $100.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 41.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

