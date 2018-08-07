Gildan Activewear (GIL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GIL. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised shares of Gildan Activewear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Gildan Activewear opened at $31.19 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Gildan Activewear has a 52-week low of $25.33 and a 52-week high of $34.19.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $764.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.72 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 36.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Printwear and Branded Apparel. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Smart Basics, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, Gold Toe, and Mossy Oak brands.

