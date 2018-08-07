GeyserCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $8,453.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 7th. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $8,453.00 and approximately $1,045.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 13.4% higher against the US dollar. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000029 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 599,334 coins and its circulating supply is 46,864 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

