Geospace Technologies (GEOS) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -0.02

Press coverage about Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Geospace Technologies earned a coverage optimism score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 46.8379465919312 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Singular Research began coverage on shares of Geospace Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.25 price objective for the company.

Shares of Geospace Technologies traded down $0.44, reaching $12.80, during trading hours on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,844. Geospace Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $18.71.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems, permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services, geophones and geophone strings, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, telemetry cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, multi-component sensors, seismic borehole acquisition systems, and various other products.

