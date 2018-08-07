Geospace Technologies (GEOS) and Nanometrics (NANO) Financial Analysis

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) and Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Geospace Technologies has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nanometrics has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Nanometrics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Geospace Technologies -66.59% -24.62% -23.36% Nanometrics 16.55% 19.74% 16.63%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Nanometrics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Geospace Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Nanometrics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Geospace Technologies and Nanometrics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Geospace Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Nanometrics 0 1 2 0 2.67

Geospace Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.49%. Nanometrics has a consensus target price of $41.67, suggesting a potential downside of 1.43%. Given Geospace Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Geospace Technologies is more favorable than Nanometrics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Geospace Technologies and Nanometrics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Geospace Technologies $73.72 million 2.49 -$56.79 million N/A N/A Nanometrics $258.62 million 3.90 $30.20 million $1.23 34.37

Nanometrics has higher revenue and earnings than Geospace Technologies.

Summary

Nanometrics beats Geospace Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through two segments, Seismic and Non-Seismic. The Seismic segment offers land and marine nodal data acquisition systems, permanent land and seabed reservoir monitoring products and services, geophones and geophone strings, hydrophones, leader wires, connectors, telemetry cables, marine streamer retrieval and steering devices, multi-component sensors, seismic borehole acquisition systems, and various other products. The Non-Seismic segment offers electronic pre-press products that employ direct thermal imaging and digital inkjet printing technologies targeted at the commercial graphics, industrial graphics, textile, and flexographic printing industries. This segment also provides other non-seismic products that consist of sensors and tools for vibration monitoring, mine safety application, and earthquake detection; cables for power and communication for the offshore oil and gas, and offshore construction industries; water meter cables and connectors; and other specialty industrial cable and connector products. The company serves seismic contractors, and independent and government-owned oil and gas companies; direct users of equipment; specialized resellers; and specialty manufacturers, research institutions, and industrial product distributors. It operates in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. Geospace Technologies Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Nanometrics

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices worldwide. It offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements. The company's materials characterization products include systems that are used to monitor the physical, optical, electrical, and material characteristics of discrete electronic industry, opto-electronic, high brightness LED, solar photovoltaic, compound semiconductor, strained silicon, and silicon-on-insulator devices, including composition, crystal structure, layer thickness, dopant concentration, contamination, and electron mobility. It also offers NanoDiffract, a modeling, visualization, and analysis software that takes signals from the automated and integrated metrology systems providing critical dimension, thickness, and optical properties from in line measurements; SpectraProbe, a model-less fitting engine that enables fast time to solution for in-line excursion detection and control; NanoGen, an enterprise scale computing hardware system that is deployed to run the computing intensive analysis software; and NanoCentral, a fab based networking and server system providing connectivity and compute support to SpectraProbe and connected measurement systems. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

