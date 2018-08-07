Genomic Health (GHDX) PT Raised to $62.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.22% from the stock’s current price.

GHDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Genomic Health in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genomic Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Genomic Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.89.

GHDX stock opened at $54.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90 and a beta of 0.49. Genomic Health has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $59.49.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. research analysts predict that Genomic Health will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $380,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,429,303. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genomic Health in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genomic Health in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Genomic Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $380,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

