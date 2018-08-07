Genomic Health (GHDX) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Genomic Health from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Genomic Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Genomic Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.78.

GHDX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,672.00 and a beta of 0.49. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.

Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $95.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.23 million. Genomic Health had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.18%. Genomic Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Genomic Health will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $380,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,914 shares of company stock worth $6,429,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

About Genomic Health

Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.

