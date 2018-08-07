Genomic Health (GHDX) Given “Hold” Rating at Cowen

Cowen restated their hold rating on shares of Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Genomic Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Genomic Health from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genomic Health in a research report on Friday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Genomic Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Genomic Health has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.78.
GHDX stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,672.00 and a beta of 0.49. Genomic Health has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $59.49.
In related news, insider Steven Shak sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kimberly J. Popovits sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total value of $380,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,914 shares of company stock worth $6,429,303 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHDX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Genomic Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.
About Genomic Health
Genomic Health, Inc, a healthcare company, provides actionable genomic information to personalize cancer treatment decisions worldwide. It develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services that analyze the underlying biology of cancer, allowing physicians and patients to make individualized treatment decisions.
Read More: What does EPS mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.