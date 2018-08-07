Genie Energy Ltd Class B (GNE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Genie Energy Ltd Class B (NYSE:GNE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Genie Energy Ltd Class B earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 47.636046372505 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

GNE stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,726. The company has a market cap of $133.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Genie Energy Ltd Class B has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $7.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

A number of research firms have commented on GNE. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy Ltd Class B from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy Ltd Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th.

Genie Energy Ltd Class B Company Profile

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services.

