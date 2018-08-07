General American Investors Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Macy’s Inc (M)

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the quarter. Macy’s makes up approximately 1.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of Macy’s worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,873,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,028 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Macy’s by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,651 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Macy’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,307,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,596,000 after acquiring an additional 154,835 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 235.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,000,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,323 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Macy’s by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,304,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,018,000 after acquiring an additional 387,737 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Macy's alerts:

M has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on shares of Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.69.

Shares of Macy’s opened at $38.95 on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Macy’s Inc has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.12. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.