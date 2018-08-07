GDS (GDS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 14th. Analysts expect GDS to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.
GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). GDS had a negative net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect GDS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $27.69 on Tuesday. GDS has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $46.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.
About GDS
GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.
