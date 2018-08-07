GCI Liberty Inc Class A (GLIBA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 8th.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter. GCI Liberty Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 66.12% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. On average, analysts expect GCI Liberty Inc Class A to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get GCI Liberty Inc Class A alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GLIBA opened at $47.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. GCI Liberty Inc Class A has a 1-year low of $41.33 and a 1-year high of $55.47.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLIBA. Zacks Investment Research raised GCI Liberty Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on GCI Liberty Inc Class A from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of GCI Liberty Inc Class A in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on GCI Liberty Inc Class A to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th.

GCI Liberty Inc Class A Company Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also provides cable services; and online invitation and social event planning services, as well as engages in the online lending and real estate business.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Inc Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty Inc Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.