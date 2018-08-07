Gazit Globe (GZT) vs. Front Yard Residential (RESI) Head-To-Head Review

Gazit Globe (NYSE: GZT) and Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Front Yard Residential has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500.

9.2% of Gazit Globe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gazit Globe and Front Yard Residential’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $817.00 million 2.22 $142.00 million N/A N/A Front Yard Residential $94.17 million 5.34 -$185.45 million N/A N/A

Gazit Globe has higher revenue and earnings than Front Yard Residential.

Dividends

Gazit Globe pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Gazit Globe has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Front Yard Residential has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Front Yard Residential is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Front Yard Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -7.58% 4.55% 1.65% Front Yard Residential -156.26% -24.38% -8.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gazit Globe and Front Yard Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A Front Yard Residential 0 0 2 0 3.00

Front Yard Residential has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 70.21%. Given Front Yard Residential’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Summary

Front Yard Residential beats Gazit Globe on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gazit Globe

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Front Yard Residential

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities which have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing, at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home. Additional information is available at www.frontyardresidential.com.

