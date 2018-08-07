G4S (GFS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of G4S (LON:GFS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Cheuvreux reissued a buy rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.75) price target on shares of G4S in a research note on Friday, May 18th. BNP Paribas boosted their price target on shares of G4S from GBX 220 ($2.85) to GBX 255 ($3.30) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.27) price target on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 314 ($4.06).

Shares of G4S stock traded up GBX 1.80 ($0.02) on Monday, reaching GBX 279.80 ($3.62). The company had a trading volume of 1,162,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,740,000. G4S has a 1 year low of GBX 247.80 ($3.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 342.60 ($4.43).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

