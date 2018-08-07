FY2021 EPS Estimates for Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) Reduced by Analyst

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at Gabelli reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Wednesday, August 1st. Gabelli analyst Z. Bodini now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.35.

SMG has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $88.75.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $78.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a twelve month low of $73.81 and a twelve month high of $110.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $994.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.40 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.81%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 14,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,039.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,206.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 86,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $7,254,751.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,206,353.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,707 shares of company stock worth $12,205,250. Insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HL Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 51,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

