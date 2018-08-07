FY2019 EPS Estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP) Raised by Analyst

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP) – Desjardins boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 2nd. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will earn $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.26. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.