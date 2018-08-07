FY2018 EPS Estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) – Analysts at Imperial Capital lifted their FY2018 earnings estimates for shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 3rd. Imperial Capital analyst M. Derchin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $6.85 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.50. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Atlas Air Worldwide’s FY2019 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.50. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $666.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AAWW. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $63.65 on Monday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $75.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAWW. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $217,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $388,000.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director Duncan J. Mcnabb sold 450 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $31,081.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $864,687.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $335,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,506,783.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,450 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services worldwide. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions comprising contractual service arrangements, which include the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, such as crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

